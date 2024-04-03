Best MLB Strikeout Props for Today, April 3: Cole Ragans Continues Dominance
The strikeout props continue as we give you our best three picks for April 3rd!
Unfortunately, we missed on two of our three picks yesterday, but Shane Bieber was able to help us salvage one win. Yu Darvish missed his prop line by one strikeout, and Jesus Luzardo did not have the game I thought he would.
Today, there are plenty of games to choose from, but there are three that I have pinpointed. One happens to be plus money, as well. There will be some familiar names on this list, as well.
Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for 4/3
- Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+112)
- Nick Pivetta UNDER 8.5 strikeouts (-128)
- Merrill Kelly OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-110)
Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 strikeouts at Baltimore Orioles
Ragans, in my opinion, do not get enough love. He is going to be a sleeper pick for the AL Cy Young Award, and he showed it in his first start of the season. Ragans is coming off a nine-strikeout performance against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day. The lefty struck out 89 batters over 71.2 innings for the Royals in 2023. He is a strikeout pitcher and will have K/9 over 9.0 this season. With that, I expect him to reach seven strikeouts in this game.
The Orioles are not a team that strikes out a lot, but they have not faced someone like Ragans this season. Baltimore has struck out in 27 percent of their at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, though. If Ragans can go six innings, which he did on Opening Day, I expect him to reach seven strikeouts.
Nick Pivetta UNDER 8.5 strikeouts at Oakland Athletics
This is my first time betting the under in strikeouts this season, but this number seemed a little too high. Pivetta is a very good pitcher, but it is not easy to strikeout nine batters in a game. Yes, he struck out 10 in his first start of the season, but I do not see that happening again. In fact, Pivetta has struck out nine or more batters in just six of his 49 starts between 2022 and 2023. He is a very good pitcher, but I am going to bet on the under in this game.
Merrill Kelly OVER 5.5 strikeouts vs. New York Yankees
Opposite of Pivetta, this number seems a little too low for Kelly. He was able to strike out 187 batters in 177.2 innings last season, and he struck out eight in his first start of the year last week. Kelly struck out six batters or more in 16 of his 30 starts last season, as well. Kelly is more than capable of striking out at least six in this game.
Since Opening Day (March 28), the Yankees have struck out the seventh-most times in the MLB. They have totaled 54 strikeouts in those games, so they will swing and miss a little bit. Kelly is very good at getting hitters to chase out of the zone, so the Yankees could rack up the strikeouts in this game. I am expecting Kelly to reach six strikeouts in this game relatively easily.
