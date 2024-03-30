Best MLB Strikeout Props for Today, March 30: Target Cease in San Diego
There is a full slate of games today, so check out our best strikeout props for 3/30.
Yesterday, we went two for three on our picks. Both Freddy Peralta and Aaron Civale hit their over on strikeouts, but A.J. Puk struggled in his first career start.
Today, we are going to target some familiar names. There are some really good matchups to look out for, and we are starting to see which teams might strikeout more than others. Below I am going to give my three best strikeout props for today, March 30.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users! Sign up below and bet just $5 when you use the link below to get $150 in bonus bets!
Best Strikeout Props for Today, March 30
- Hunter Greene OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-120)
- Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-108)
- Lance Lynn OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-122)
Hunter Greene OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Greene has an electric arm. If he is healthy, he is striking out batters. In 2023, Greene struck out 152 batters in 112 innings. His whiff percentage of 30.6 was in the 81st percentile in the MLB, as well. He attacks with his fastball, which averaged 98.3 mph last season. His slider is one of the nastier pitches in the MLB, as well. Expect both of those pitches to give the Nationals fits in this game.
Cincinnati struck out the Nationals nine times on opening day, and they used three pitchers that are not necessarily known for the strikeouts. Greene is a strikeout pitcher, so he should be able to reach seven in this game.
Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Cease is making his first start for the Padres. He is another pitcher that can really dominate hitters. Cease is coming off a little bit of a down year ERA wise, but he struck out 214 batters in 177 innings. In 2023, he had a start against the Giants and struck out eight batters in five innings. Cease is still a strikeout pitcher, and he is going to excel in San Diego. As long as he goes five or six innings, he will strike out seven.
Lance Lynn OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
This number seems a little low for Lance Lynn. Lynn struck out 191 batters in 183.2 innings in 2023. Lynn's whiff percentage was above average on the year, as well. The Dodgers, this season, have struck out 35 times in four games. Lynn needs to keep himself out of trouble, but there is not reason he should not reach five strikeouts in this game.
Lynn's four seam fastball, curveball, and slider all had whiff percentages over 30 percent in 2023. He needs to utilize both breaking balls, but as long as he goes five innings, Lynn should strikeout five. He is making his first start back in a Cardinals uniform, and I think he is going to have a bounce back year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.