Best MLB Upset Picks for April 26 (Blue Jays, Reds Primed for Upsets)
Breaking down the best upset picks for the Major League Baseball action on Friday, April 26.
The fun thing about betting on underdogs is going .500 means you come out positive, as last week showed.
The not-so-fun part is knowing you're likely going to lose more bets than you win, which for my money is antithetical to the entire concept of handicapping games.
As a coach once said, "You play to win the games."
In short, a different mind set is required when betting underdogs.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays are a tiny underdog here at +102, but anytime you can find Chris Bassitt vs. Gavin Stone at plus money you should consider it.
Bassitt hurled 21 quality starts with Toronto winning 19 of those last season, but has taken a step back early in 2024, with only 2 of his 5 starts being quality.
The Dodgers are countering with young Stone, who has only made it past the 5th inning in one of four starts and owns a 6.00 ERA.
The Dodgers are coming off a sweep of the Nationals in Washington and riding a 4 game-winning streak, while the Blue Jays have been middling.
This is a play on the pitching matchup and the Blue Jays at home where they are 6-3 on the season.
PICK: Blue Jays Money Line +102
Cincinnati Reds vs. Texas Rangers
The World Champion Rangers are scuffling out of the box and enter this game at 13-13.
Texas is coming off series losses to Atlanta and Seattle which is nothing to be ashamed of, but more worrisome is the Rangers scoring just eight runs over three games with Seattle and after outscoring their opponents by a run a game last season (+165) are only +9 through the first 26 this season.
Graham Ashcraft is starting for the Reds and he's been hit or miss on the season, but the Reds have supported him to the tune of 8.47 runs per game, scoring in double-digits twice and 7 another time.
Nathan Eovaldi is on the hill for the Rangers and after two good outings to start the season, he's given up eight runs, 13 hits and eight walks over his last 11.1 innings.
This is a value play on a young, exciting, up-and-coming Reds team against the defending World Champion still feeling its way through the early season, biding time until injuries heal.
PICK: Reds Money Line +142
