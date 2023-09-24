Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Eagles vs. Buccaneers
A same-game parlay to bet for Eagles-Bucs on Monday Night Football!
By Peter Dewey
When it comes to primetime football, there are so many bets that one can place to lock in on a game, and one way to do that is by parlaying picks together.
Parlays are harder to win than straight bets since every bet needs to hit for it to win, but they can be a fun way to stay engaged for an entire game.
For the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Monday night, I have a same-game parlay that features props from both sides.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers best same-game parlay (+300)
- Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline
- Baker Mayfield 30+ Pass Attempts
- Mike Evans OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards
- Alternate Total OVER 35.5 Points
- Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline
I’ll be honest, I think Philly wins this game.
I’m not sold on the Bucs 2-0 start against two struggling teams, and I picked Philly this week in my straight up picks.
Baker Mayfield 30+ Pass Attempts
Baker Mayfield has attempted exactly 34 passes in each of his first two games this season.
I think the Bucs could fall behind here, which will lead to them leaning on the passing game against a weaker secondary so far in 2023.
I think Baker drops back 30 times on Monday night with ease.
Mike Evans OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards
Mike Evans has been a beast through two weeks, making 12 catches on 18 targets for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles have allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season, so don’t be shocked if Evans has a big game.
Alternate Total OVER 35.5 Points
Don’t be fooled by where these defenses ranked last season, they haven’t been as good in 2023.
The Eagles are 28th in yards per play allowed and the Buccaneers are 18th.
Philly went way over the total in its last game, and I think 35.5 points is low enough where we shouldn’t have to sweat this.
Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Jalen Hurts scored two rushing touchdowns last week, and he still is No. 1 in the pecking order in the red zone on the ground for the Eagles.
With Boston Scott ruled out and Kenneth Gainwell and D’Andre Swift expected to split time, I think Hurts still has the best chance of any Eagle to hit paydirt.
