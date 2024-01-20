Best Moneyline Bets for NFL Divisional Round Saturday (Are Ravens or 49ers on Upset Alert?)
By Reed Wallach
The NFL Divisional Round presents a ton of intrigue, but most of it will surround if either of the No. 1 seeds slip up against upstart postseason teams under young quarterbacks.
The Ravens and 49ers begin its Super Bowl push at home as massive favoirtes on Divisoinal Round weekend, but in come the likes of CJ Stroud and the Texans and Jordan Love and the Packers looking to play spoiler and create chaos in the Super Bowl picture.
While we have plenty of postseason betting coverage for you, including Iain MacMillian's Road to 272, this is focusing on our favorite picks to advance in Saturday's pair of Divisional Round games.
Best Straight Up Picks for Saturday, January 20th NFL Divisional Round
- Texans vs. Ravens (-420)
- Packers vs. 49ers (-450)
Texans vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans looked the part on Saturday beating the Cleveland Browns, but were aided by two pick-six'es to inflate the score line.
I think the team runs into trouble on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, who should expose Houston's defensive injuries.
While the Browns offense looked great down the stretch of the regular season, the team was reliant on Joe Flacco to push the ball down the field. Overall, the Browns were 28th in success rate on the year, the Ravens stay ahead of schedule with its multi-faceted attack, fourth in success rate on the year.
Houston has benefitted from a fairly easy schedule against elite quarterbacks, facing only one team inside of RBSDM.com's top 17 in EPA per dropback, making me comfortable that Lamar Jackson and co. can generate enough scores to get a win and advance to the AFC Championship.
PICK: Ravens ML (-420)
Packers vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
Our Peter Dewey thinks the run ends for Green Bay on Saturday night, let him explain:
Green Bay’s magic is going to come to an end on Saturday against the Super Bowl favorite – the San Francisco 49ers.
While Green Bay torched Dallas’ defense on Wild Card Weekend, let’s not forget that the team benefited greatly from turnovers before also giving up quite a few points of its own.
San Francisco was No. 6 in the NFL in turnovers this season, and the team has even more talent on offense than Dallas. Green Bay’s defense struggled down the stretch of the regular season, finishing 20th in the league in yards per play allowed.
While Jordan Love has been terrific since the team’s bye week, I don’t think Green Bay has the ability on defense to stop the 49ers consistently. San Francisco was 5-3 at home in the regular season.
PICK: 49ers ML (-450)