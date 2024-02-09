Best NBA Bets Today, Feb. 9 (Target THIS Jalen Johnson Prop on Friday)
By Reed Wallach
We are treated to a six game NBA slate on Friday night as the dust settles on Thursday's trade deadline.
There are a handful of intriguing matchups on Friday's card, including the Pelicans and Nuggets looking to further its standing in the Western Conference playoff picture, but we are targeting Jalen Johnson's player prop in hopes of cashing in on the budding wing of the Hawks.
Here's three bets we have placed on Friday's hoops card, check it out below!
Best NBA Bets for Friday, February 9th
- Jalen Johnson OVER 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
- Nuggets (+1.5) vs. Kings
- Pelicans (-144) vs. Lakers
Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Johnson has stepped up for the Hawks as of late and it is showing in the stat sheet.
Over his past 10 games he has hit the over on 28.5 PRA's seven times. During that span he is averaging 31.1 PRA's per game. Over his last 20 games he is averaging 29.9 PRA's per game.
In the two games against the 76ers he has gone over this line with 31 and 48 PRA's respectively. I like the matchup against a 76ers team that is still trying to find themselves during the post-Embid era.
Defensively, the 76ers rank 29th in defensive rating and 27th in opponent three-pointers made. -- Patrick Previty
Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Denver has been getting it done with defense over its recent winning streak, holding nine of its last 10 opponents to under 110 points. Sacramento is No. 7 in the NBA in home scoring offense (121.3 points per game) but Denver’s defense travels, ranking fourth in the NBA in scoring on the road.
In the previous matchup, Sacramento got past Denver at home, 123-117, on Dec. 2. Jamal Murray didn’t play in that matchup, though, and the Kings held on for a win despite 36 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds from Jokic. Denver shot just 24% from 3-point range in that game and missed seven free throws.
Those numbers should bounce back with Murray on the floor and Porter Jr. shooting the ball better, especially against a Sacramento defense that is No. 22 in opponent field goal percentage, No. 18 in defensive rating and No. 22 in scoring. The Kings are giving up 124.2 points over the last five games and are below .500 against winning teams (13-14) this season. Denver stays hot on the road. -- Shelby Dermer
Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
It's tough to trust the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back, especially in a tight game against the Nuggets in a Western Conference championship rematch.
Factor in that the Pelicans stayed in Los Angeles following the team's win against the Clippers earlier this week, this should be a decisive rest advantage for the visitors.
The Lakers see a significant drop-off with no rest. The team's offense drops nearly four full points on no-rest, 26th in the NBA, and the team will face a Pelicans team that is humming on offense, fifth in points per 100 possessions over the last month.
While New Orleans is only 8-6 in that span, the team has a net rating of +5.4, eighth in the league, and far ahead of the Lakers, who are right at the league average with -0.7.
I'll take the Pelicans to take care of business on the road and win outright. -- Reed Wallach
