Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Wednesday, May 8 (Target Jalen Brunson, Myles Turner)
By Peter Dewey
There's only one NBA playoff game on Wednesday, May 8, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on a few first basket scorers!
I love this matchup between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, especially since we smashed a first basket scorer bet on Jalen Brunson in Game 1 of this series.
I'm going back to the well with Brunson in Game 2, but there is a Pacers player that is undervalued after dominating in Game 1 of this series. Let's break down both of the plays in one of the most exciting betting markets the NBA has to offer:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+475)
- Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+550)
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+475)
What more can we say about Jalen Brunson scoring the basketball?
In Game 1, he became the first player since Michael Jordan to score 40 or more points in four straight playoff games, and he had no problem scoring early against Indiana.
Brunson now has 15 first baskets on the season, and he attempts the first shot 27.4 percent of the time this season, by far the highest percentage of anyone on the Knicks.
Since Brunson is No. 1 in the playoffs in usage rate, he's a must bet to score first if the Knicks can win the tip.
Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+550)
The Knicks had a hard time guarding the Pacers' pick-and-roll action between Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton in Game 1, leading to Turner scoring 23 points.
I wouldn't be shocked to see the team go back to that in Game 2, and Turner has already been the best first basket scorer option for the Pacers all season long.
He takes the first shot 14.3 percent of the time, leading to a team-high 14 first baskets. If the Pacers get the ball first, Turner is a definite threat to get on the board early.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.