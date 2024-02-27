Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Target Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
By Peter Dewey
There are 11 games in action in the NBA on Tuesday, and that means there are plenty of spots to try to predict the first basket scorer and cash in on some favorable odds.
While first-basket scorer picks can add some extra fun (and stress) to the opening possessions of a game, they are also really tough to hit as you often need to predict which team will get the ball first and also are relying on players not to miss if give a chance to score first.
Still, we're here for the fun of the first basket prop, and it can be worth a sprinkle compared to the rest of your NBA bets on a nightly basis.
Last night, we cashed Bam Adebayo at +475 to score the first bucket in the Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings matchup, a great way to start the week.
Here are a few players that I'm targeting to score first on Tuesday night:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Donovan Mitchell First Basket Scorer (+550)
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+550)
Jaylen Brown is my favorite target in this prop on Tuesday night, as the Boston Celtics have a huge advantage when it comes to the jump ball, winning 68.4 percent of tips this season.
The team should win the tip against the Philadelphia 76ers, who don’t have Joel Embiid and instead are starting Paul Reed at center.
Of all the players in tonight’s slate, Brown attempts the first field goal the fourth most (19.6 percent of the time), and he ranks No. 1 on the Celtics in first baskets made this season. Yet, he’s still behind Kristaps Porzingis in the latest odds.
Brown has 12 first baskets this season, scoring the first bucket in 23.5 percent of his games this season – the third best mark amongst all players in action on Tuesday.
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+550)
Similar to Brown, Jalen Brunson is No. 1 on his team in first baskets scored this season with 12, but Brunson’s biggest advantage comes in first shot percentage.
He’s the No. 1 player tonight in terms of first shot percentage, taking the first field goal 34.5 percent of the time for the New York Knicks. With Julius Randle out, the ball is going to be in Brunson’s hands almost every time to start a game, whether he is shooting or initiating the offense.
The Knicks don’t win over 50.0 percent of their jump balls this season, but neither do the New Orleans Pelicans, so there’s a chance New York earns the first possession in this one.
Brunson has the first field goal in 21.8 percent of the games that he’s started this season, yet he’s third in the odds for this game behind Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.
Donovan Mitchell First Basket Scorer (+550)
There isn’t a single player in action on Tuesday with a higher percentage of first baskets scored in their games than Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (26.7 percent).
Yet, he’s behind his teammate Jarrett Allen in the odds to score first against Dallas.
Cleveland wins the tip in 73.2 percent of games, so I love taking a Cavs player to score first, and Mitchell (12 first baskets) has the most made first buckets on the team.
That is even though Mitchell, Max Strus, and Allen all take the first shot for the Cavs around 18 percent of the time.
Given Mitchell’s scoring prowess, he’s the player to trust on the Cavs tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.