Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, May 23)
By Peter Dewey
What a Game 1 we had in the Eastern Conference Finals!
The Boston Celtics blew multiple double-digit leads in Game 1, but they capitalized on some late turnovers by the Indiana Pacers to tie the game and force overtime, where they turned things around and won by five.
Still, oddsmakers are giving the Pacers some respect in the market, moving them up a point in the betting odds for Game 2.
No matter how you want to bet on Game 2, we have the best odds and trends to know for this matchup:
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +9 (-110)
- Celtics -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +300
- Celtics: -380
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Boston failed to cover the spread in Game 1, winning in overtime by just five points.
Indiana moved to 17-13-1 against the spread as a road underdog in Game 1, but there has to be some concern after this matchup was so close in Game 1.
Boston has bounced back from losses in this postseason in a big way, and while this wasn't a loss, it was enough to wake up the C's entering Game 2.
Boston now has won four of the six meetings between these teams this season.
