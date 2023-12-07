Best NBA Odds for Every In-Season Tournament Semifinal Game on Tuesday, Dec. 7
Breaking down the best odds available -- and a breakdown for the game -- for the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinal action.
By Peter Dewey
The participants in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Final will be decided on Thursday night with a pair of semifinal games taking place in Las Vegas.
The NBA action begins early on Thursday -- with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks facing off at 5 p.m. EST -- so bettors will want to make sure they are locked in on the lines for these games.
Later in the night, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. EST. If you're looking to wager on these matchups, check out the odds tiles below to make sure that you get the best odds possible.
Right now, oddsmakers are expecting a Lakers-Bucks final with those two teams leading the way in the odds to win the In-Season Tournament. Will these games play out that way?
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This could end up being a high-scoring game after Milwaukee dropped 146 points on the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals.
Indiana has the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA and plays at the league's fastest pace, hitting the OVER in all but three of its games this season.
This is a massive number (256), but these are two elite offenses.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers are coming off a thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals, but the New Orleans Pelicans are a tough out with the team back to full health with CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III back.
The Lakers have been money at home this season (9-2 straight up), but it's hard to factor that in since this is technically a neutral site game. Don't be shocked if the Pelicans hang around or pull off the upset on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
