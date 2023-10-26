Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Oct. 26)
Breaking down the best betting odds -- and bets --for both NBA games on Thursday, Oct. 26.
By Peter Dewey
After a 12-game slate on Wednesday, the NBA is back to just two games on Thursday night, although both are in primetime.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers both make their season debuts at 7:30 p.m. EST before the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap.
There are a few key injuries on Thursday as James Harden (personal, out) won't suit up for Philly. Also, Khris Middleton will play for the Bucks but is expected to be on a minutes limit.
In Los Angeles, the Suns have listed Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as doubtful for this game while the Lakers won't have Jarred Vanderbilt or rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino.
How do all of these injuries impact the betting market? We have the best odds for each game, as well as a sample of the best bets to make:
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This line has moved in favor of the Bucks with Harden getting ruled out, and Milwaukee has a few key trends in its favor entering this matchup.
The Bucks were 25-8 last season in the 33 games that Middleton played, and they were an elite team at home, going 32-9 straight up and 24-17-2 against the spread as home favorites. However, my favorite bets in this game are player props for the Sixers with Harden out.
I don't mind taking Tobias Harris over 14.5 points, as he's 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in his last 20 games without Harden, putting up at least 15 points in 15 of those games.
My favorite bet, though, is on Tyrese Maxey. I broke down the pick for Maxey to go OVER 30.5 points, rebounds, and assists in today's NBA Best Bets column:
The young guard has something to prove in a contract year, and he has thrived when Harden has been out of the lineup. Last season, Maxey averaged 24.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 13 games without Harden (34.0 PRA per game).
He cleared this prop in eight of those 13 games, and I expect him to get a heavy dosage of minutes under new head coach Nick Nurse – especially since Philly isn’t extremely deep this season.
Maxey has the ability to push 30 points on any night he’s hot, and he has been a solid passer when Harden sits, posting 5+ assists in 10 of 13 games last season without him.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Similar to the Bucks game, the Lakers have moved all the way to six-point favorites at some sportsbooks because of the injuries for Beal and Booker.
It's hard to truly bet on this game until we know both players' official status, but the Lakers would have a huge edge against a thin Suns bench if they both sit.
My favorite bet -- which I broke down in my column -- is for Lakers guard Austin Reaves:
This prop has actually dropped a point from opening night, and I think that’s a steal with the Suns playing at a fast pace (11th in the NBA) and potentially down two stars. This spells “get right” for the Lakers and Reaves.
Reaves had 26 points, rebounds, and assists against Denver despite shooting poorly (4-for-11 from the field) and attempting just two shots from 3.
The Lakers guard should see a big role in the offense if LeBron James remains limited to around 29-30 minutes per game (according to head coach Darvin Ham), and I expect his scoring to take a jump if he can get to the line a few more times tonight.
Reaves was impressive on the glass (eight boards) and as a passer (four assists) in Game 1. His props for those in Game 2 are 3.5 (rebounds) and 4.5 (assists) respectively.
