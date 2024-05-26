Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Sunday, May 26)
By Peter Dewey
The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to put a stranglehold on the Western Conference Finals on Saturday in Game 3, their first home game of this series.
After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Games 1 and 2, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are just two wins away from the NBA Finals, and one win on Sunday from putting themselves up 3-0, a deficit that has never been overcome in NBA history in the playoffs.
Dallas is a slight favorite at home in this game, which is kind of shocking after two outright wins as a road underdogs. Maybe oddsmakers are bracing for a vintage road performance from the Wolves -- something that NBA fans would love for this to be a competitive series.
Not matter how you want to bet on Game 3, the BetSided team has the latest odds and trends to know ahead of this matchup:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)
- Mavericks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +120
- Mavericks: -142
Total
- 207.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This is a surprising line for many reasons.
First off, Dallas was a 5.5-point underdog in Game 2 of this series and went on to win a second road game outright, yet it's barely favored at home while leading 2-0 in the series.
Now, there is a Timberwolves trend, which I wrote about earlier this postseason, that could come into play here.
The Wolves are 5-1 straight up and against the spread as road underdogs this postseason, by far the best mark in the NBA. So, it's possible that oddsmakers are factoring that in when it comes to Game 3.
Plus, the Wolves are a desperate team since no team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit in NBA history.
This season, Dallas is 18-16 ATS as a home favorite while the Wolves are 13-10 ATS as road dogs.
