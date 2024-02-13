Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Feb. 13)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
By Peter Dewey
There are just a few more days of NBA action ahead of the All-Star break, and Tuesday night brings a rematch of the first round of the playoffs last season between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
The problem? Jimmy Butler will not play for Miami as he's away from the team due to a death in his family. Hopefully, Jimmy will get a chance to return to the court sooner rather than later.
Tuesday night also features a matchup on TNT of two of the best young teams in the NBA -- the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic! No matter how you plan to bet on these games, you're going to want to get the best odds -- and trends -- available to help place your wagers.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
These are the two best teams in the NBA against the spread this season, so it won't be easy to make a selection on Tuesday night.
If there is an ATS weakness for the Thunder, it comes as a road favorite. The team is just 7-8 ATS in those games this season.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Boston has a shot to pick up a ATS win as a road favorite after failing to do so in Miami on Sunday. The Nets are struggling as home underdogs, going just 6-9-2 ATS.
After the Celtics failed to cover on Sunday, they are just 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This is a tough game to handicap with Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson all likely out.
Milwaukee is just 11-14-1 ATS as a home favorite, and it is playing the second night of a back-to-back after hosting Denver on Monday night. The Bucks are 5-4 ATS in that spot this season.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
There are some trends that line up nicely in this game -- if you plan on betting on the Kings.
Sacramento is 8-5 ATS as a road underdog this season while the Suns have struggled as home favorites, going just 8-14-1 ATS on the season.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
The Wolves have not been great as road favorites this season, going 9-10 ATS. This is also the second game of a back-to-back for Minnesota, who is just 2-3 ATS in that spot this season.
The Blazers are frisky as home underdogs (10-9 ATS), but they lost the first meeting between these teams by 23 in Minnesota.
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Can the Detroit Pistons keep up their hot play against the spread?
The team covered as a massive underdog against the Los Angeles Clippers, moving to 14-11 ATS as a road dog this season.
The Lakers have been a much better team at home than on the road, but they are just 9-10 ATS as home favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.