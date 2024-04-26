Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Anthony Edwards in Game 3
Anthony Edwards hasn't been up to his usual scoring levels in the playoffs, but this stat shows why he's in a great spot tonight.
After a couple of unlucky breaks, we got an NBA player prop to go our way last night, although it was weirdly closer than it should have been. After averaging 7.5 rebounds per game through the first two games, Jalen Brunson had just two last night, but he made up for it with a healthy 13 assists.
For tonight, we’re going to the late game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns with young superstar Anthony Edwards being our target for the night. The fourth-year player has gone to another level this season, and he’s been ratcheting things up even more early in this playoff series.
- 2024 record: 31-26-0 (+8.14 units)
- Anthony Edwards O11.5 Rebounds & Assists (+110) - 1 Unit
Unlike the situation with Brunson yesterday, we’ve seen Edwards evolving before our eyes through two games. He’s decreased his usage rate from the regular season by about three percent, and he’s increased his rebounds and assists per game. One could argue that it’s a small sample, which is fair, but it’s also what should be expected of Ant at this point in his career. The defense is giving him certain looks, and he’s taking them rather than trying to force his way of doing things.
Through two games, Edwards is leading the team with 10 potential assists per game to go with his 11.5 potential rebounds per game, which is second behind only Rudy Gobert at 23.5. Edwards has decreased his scoring slightly, but he’s still finding plenty of ways to impact the game, and that’s carried over to the rest of the team. They’ve won both games by double digits, and they’ve won three of the four quarters in each game.
Over their last 30 games, the Suns are allowing the seventh-most rebounds and assists to opposing shooting guards, and they haven’t shown any answers thus far in the series to keep him off the glass or to shut down other scoring options from Minnesota. Their best hope is going to be making more shots and hoping the Timberwolves miss more. If that ends up being the case, that just means that Ant will play more minutes and have more opportunities to fill up the stat sheet.
