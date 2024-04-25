Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Jalen Brunson in Game 3
Jalen Brunson hasn't been up to his usual scoring levels in the playoffs, but this stat shows why he's in a great spot tonight.
We came up short on our NBA play yesterday as the Boston Celtics just forgot how to play offense, but we’re back for another crack at things today. There are three good games tonight, but we’re still sticking to just one prop for today.
We’re going back to a familiar face from several weeks ago. New York Knicks’ guard Jalen Brunson has been on a crazy tear all season long, and he hasn’t taken a step back so far in the playoffs.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 28-23-0 (+7.61 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Jalen Brunson O11.5 Rebounds & Assists (-108)
Through the first two games of this postseason series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brunson has taken his already impressive workload from the regular season to another level. During the regular season, Brunson was carrying a healthy 32.5 percent usage rate, and that number has climbed to 36.6 percent so far in the series. In terms of this line, he’s cleared it in both games, and he’s done so with relative ease thus far.
Brunson is averaging 10.5 rebound chances per game to go with 12 potential assists, which gives him a very respectable 22.5 rebound and assist chances per game. During the regular season, Brunson was at 19.4 chances per game after the All-Star Break. He’s been more aggressive on the glass, and that’s what we’re counting on here.
During the regular season against the 76ers, Brunson cleared this line in three of the four meetings between the two teams, and the lone game that he went under was a 36-point blowout win. Philly has brought out the best version of Brunson all season long, and I’m not expecting that to change tonight. Combine that with the high number of minutes that he’s playing every night, and I think we’re getting a great line here.
