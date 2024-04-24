Best NBA Player Prop Today: Target Jrue Holiday's Passing on Wednesday
Jrue Holiday was held in check in Game 1, but this one stat shows why he's in a great bounce back spot in Game 2.
After taking a few days off in the NBA, we’re back at it for today. Our last play in the association lost when Trae Young’s teammates couldn’t make shots as he finished with 10 assists after getting 19 potential.
Our target for today is going to be another point guard. We’re giving Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday the nod. Boston rolled in Game 1 against the Miami Heat, but I think Holiday might be more involved in the action in Game 2.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 28-23-0 (+7.61 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- Jrue Holiday O4.5 Assists (+130) - 1 Unit
In three regular-season games against the Heat, Holiday cleared this line all three times, including a game where he played just 28 minutes in a blowout win. In Game 1, he finished with just three assists, and I think that’s giving us some extra value to work with. The Celtics had 27 assists on 39 made shots, and 10 of those 27 were gobbled up by Jayson Tatum, which helped him complete his first triple-double of the season and the first playoff triple-double of his career.
Holiday had nine potential assists in Game 1, but his teammates couldn’t convert. His nine were second to only Tatum’s 16. Additionally, the effectiveness of the Celtics’ guards off of the bench took some extra minutes away from Holiday with Payton Pritchard racking up five assists in 24 minutes off the pine while Sam Hauser poured in four triples. I don’t see that same scoring outburst coming again from them.
For the Heat, they’re just not the same team without Jimmy Butler, and I think the Celtics should have no problem putting points on the board. In three games against the Heat this season, Holiday averaged six assists per game, and the Heat are allowing the ninth-most assists per game to opposing point guards over their last 30 games. Based on regression and his involvement in the offense, I think this line is too low for Holiday tonight.
