Best NBA Player Prop Today: Target Trae Young's Passing on Wednesday
Trae Young missed a good chunk of time and has a diminished team around him, but this stat shows why that won't matter for him in tonight's matchup.
We got back into the NBA mix yesterday with a win from Herbert Jones, and we’re going back to the hardwood today. On the year, we’re 23-15 on NBA picks and up 7.89 units overall. Today, we have just one pick that we’ll be focusing on.
Today’s mark is going back to a former player that has cashed for us in the past from the Atlanta Hawks. We’re going to be targeting Trae Young tonight. He’s now in his fourth game back from injury, and they are in a true win or go home situation tonight.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 record: 25-17-0 (+8.75 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Trae Young O10.5 Assists (-112) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Young missed a little over a month with his finger injury, but he’s back in action now. He’s played three games, and he looks poised to hit the ground running with a full workload tonight. Young has seen his minutes increase in each of the three games since he returned, and he continued to increase his workload with each additional game.
Young averaged 10.5 assists per game this season, and, if he had qualified, he would have finished second in assists per game just 0.4 assists behind Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. Out of 54 games played this year, Young hit this line in 31 of those 54 contests, and he finished with 10 or more in 37 games. Since returning from injury, Young has hit this line in two out of three games, and that includes 11 assists in just 21 minutes in his first game back.
The final piece of the puzzle for this play is the matchup. The Chicago Bulls have been giving up assists for much of the season to opposing point guards. Over their last 30 games, they’re allowing the eighth-most assists to opposing point guards, and they’ve let Young hit this in both games he played against them this year.
With Young likely seeing an increased minutes load in tonight’s game, I think he should have plenty of chances to get his teammates into positions to score.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.