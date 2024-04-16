Best NBA Player Prop Today: Target Herbert Jones' Shooting on Tuesday
Herbert Jones doesn't have crazy volume or great numbers on the year, but this stat shows why tonight's matchup shouldn't be ignored.
After taking some time off, we came back yesterday with a pair of baseball plays that got us some green to start the week, and we’re back tonight with an NBA play for one of the two Play-In Games ahead of us.
Our target tonight is in the early game with New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones getting the nod in this one. He’s been playing well recently, and this matchup is one that he has been attacking all season long.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 23-16-0 (+7.19 units)
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Herbert Jones O1.5 3s (+100) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Jones has been one of the most consistent players for the Pelicans this season with the second-most games played and the most minutes played for them this year. He’s never been a high-volume 3-pointer shooter for them, but he does have a tendency to get hot against certain teams. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers.
In four games against the Lakers this year, Jones has hit three or more shots from downtown in three of the four games, including four against them on Sunday. Against the Lakers, Jones is shooting 10-of-20 from 3-point range against them, which is more 3-pointers than he’s made against any other team this year.
The matchup has been great for Jones, but it’s been great for small forwards around the league in general. Over their last 30 games, the Lakers are allowing the third-most 3-pointers to opposing small forwards.
Over their last three games, they’ve given up four triples to Jones, seven to rookie GG Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies and three to Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors. I like Jones to find some room to operate around the arc tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.