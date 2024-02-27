Best NBA Player Prop Today: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lights Up Scoreboard on Tuesday
The matchup for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the best on Tuesday, but these stats show why that doesn't matter tonight.
After taking a beating on Thursday, I felt it would be smart to take some days off from the NBA. The league was weird after they got back from the All-Star Break, and I needed the teams to all get back into their respective rhythms.
We have an 11-game slate tonight, but four of those feature teams on the second night of a back-to-back. We’re focusing on just one game tonight, and it’s the last one on the slate with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receiving our attention when the Thunder take on the Rockets.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 18-11-0 (+6.67 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O31.5 Points
I’ll be the first to admit that this line is much higher than I usually like to target, but the player has given me a strong resume to be confident in with how he’s played this year.
In two games against the Houston Rockets this season, SGA has scored 33 and 36 points, with the 36-point outing coming just two nights ago.
The part that is the most interesting is that the Rockets haven’t been a bad defense against point guards this season. Houston is 16th over the last 30 games against point guards in points allowed, and still only 13th if you extend that number out to the entire season. However, against SGA, they just haven’t found an answer for him thus far. On the year, the second choice to win MVP is shooting 26-of-41 from the field against them, and, over the the last two seasons, he’s clearing 54 percent from the field while hitting this mark in four of their six meetings.
The Thunder guard has hit this line in 29 of his 56 games this season, but he’s hit in three of their last five games with the team needing him to take on a bit more of the scoring load recently.
SGA doesn’t put up a ton of shots from 3-point range, but, with his efficiency inside the arc, he doesn’t need it. This matchup has been strong for him this season, and I don’t see that changing tonight as his team continues their playoff push.
