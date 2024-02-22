Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Coby White, Gradey Dick on Thursday
Coby White and Gradey Dick haven't had the best seasons for their teams, but they have stellar matchups to target tonight based on these two stats.
After taking a week off, the NBA is finally back in action. We converted a couple of wins prior to the break, and we’re getting 24 teams going tonight. On the year, we’re up 8.67 units, and I’m hoping to continue to make that number grow over the final couple of months of the season.
For tonight, I found a pair of props that I like with the bigger slate, and it wasn’t going to be any fun to just focus on one of them. We’re locking in on Coby White, who won us some money back in January, along with Gradey Dick of the Toronto Raptors.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 18-9-0 (+8.67 units)
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Coby White O5.5 Assists (-113)
- Gradey Dick O1.5 3s (-104)
Coby White OVER 5.5 Assists (-113)
Our first prop of the night is going to be targeting Coby White’s passing. Coby has been dishing the rock a ton over the past couple of months, and, with teammate Zach LaVine (foot) on the shelf, he’s been the primary initiator of the offense every single night.
He hit this line in seven of the last 10 games entering the All-Star Break, and he was averaging 11.6 potential assists per game during that stretch.
In the three games he went under this line, he had seven, 12 and 15 potential assists. So, even when he didn’t hit the mark, he was still getting the ball moving, but his teammates weren’t scoring.
Tonight, White draws a Boston Celtics team that leads the conference by a fair margin, and their top two players didn’t get as much rest over the last week after playing in the All-Star festivities. Over their last 30 games, the Celtics are allowing the seventh-most assists to opposing point guards.
Boston plays at a high enough pace that I think there should be plenty of possessions in this game, and I like White to hit this mark as long as his teammates can knock down an open look or two.
Gradey Dick OVER 1.5 3s (-104) FanDuel
We’re going a bit off the beaten path with this one. Raptors’ wing Gradey Dick has seen his playing time increase in recent weeks with the series of trades that have occurred and sending some of the team’s veterans elsewhere. For the most part, he has taken advantage of that.
He played in 14 of the team’s 15 games prior to the break, and he cleared this line in eight of those 14 games, including five of their last six outings.
As the season wears on, I expect Dick to see his minutes increase as he continues to get his feet under him. Tonight, he draws a Brooklyn Nets squad that is going through a lot of change. They fired their head coach during the week off, and they made a few trade deadline deals themselves a couple of weeks back.
Regardless of that, the Nets allow the sixth-most total 3-pointers to opponents, and they allow the second-most to opposing shooting guards, which is where Dick plays about 50 percent of his minutes.
