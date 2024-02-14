Best NBA Player Props Today for Hawks vs. Hornets on Valentine's Day (Trae Young Dishes the Rock)
Trae Young missed a bit of time a few weeks back, but this stat shows how he's been dominating of late.
We got an easy win to start the week, and, with just two days before the NBA takes a week-long hiatus, we have a huge 13-game slate ahead of us tonight.
All but four teams are in action tonight, and, outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder, every team has at least one game in the next two days ahead of the All-Star break, which starts this weekend.
For tonight, despite the huge slate, we have just one prop that we’re targeting. With the extended break coming up, top teams are going to be more cautious with their stars, so we’re going after Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks tonight in a strong matchup.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 17-9-0 (+7.80 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Trae Young O10.5 Assists (-115)
After missing a handful of games near the end of January, Young has come back almost with a heightened awareness to dish the rock. He’s averaging 17.5 potential assists per game over his last 10 games, and he’s cleared this mark in seven of those 10 contests.
In the three contests that he went under this line, he had 18, 15 and 19 potential assists, and two of those games came on the second night of a back-to-back.
Now, the Hawks have had a day to rest, and Young gets to play this game on the road, where he’s averaging more assists per game than he is averaging at home this year.
The Hornets have undergone a lot of change over the last month with a handful of deals being done at the trade deadline. Over their last 30 games, Charlotte is allowing the fifth-most assists to opposing point guards, and, in three games since the deadline, the team is allowing 16.7 potential assists per game to primary ballhandlers. I expect a fair amount of points and possessions in this game, and Young should be able to thrive in that type of high-paced environment.
