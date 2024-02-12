Best NBA Player Props Today: Evan Mobley Stuffs the Stat Sheet on Monday
Evan Mobley has seen a lower number of minutes in his return from injury, but this one stat shows why he's a prime target for a big night on Monday.
We took the weekend off after a rough finish to last week, but it’s time to get back to the grindstone. There’s only a few days left before the All-Star Break, and we have a 10-game slate to kick off this final week of play.
With the break coming up, we’re going to be cautious with how we pick our spots this week. For tonight, we’re focused on Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers to stuff the stat sheet against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 16-9-0 (+6.94 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Evan Mobley O10.5 Rebounds & Assists (-115)
After missing nearly two full months, Mobley has come back, and he looks almost better than he did before he left since getting his conditioning back. It’s even more impressive when you consider that he’s playing under 30 minutes per night after going under that mark just three times over his first 21 games.
However, he’s been incredibly efficient and active in the minutes he’s been getting.
Since returning from injury, Mobley has gone over this number in four of his last five games, including three different games where he cleared it on rebounds alone. Over his seven-game stretch, he’s averaging 17.7 rebound and assist chances per game, and, over his last five games, that number jumps to 20.0 per game.
Mobley is living on the backboards, and his passing makes him a threat to put up some crazy number, such as the 14 rebounds and seven assists performance he put up against the Sacramento Kings last week.
The 76ers are still searching for their identity with MVP center Joel Embiid (knee) on the shelf.
They’ve struggled against power forwards for much of the year, and those numbers have gotten worse with Paul Reed taking his place. Over their last 15 games, the 76ers are allowing the second-most rebounds and fourth-most assists to opposing power forwards.
Earlier in the year, Mobley put up 15 in this category against the 76ers, and I like him to clear that number again tonight.
