Best NBA Player Prop Today: Target Cam Johnson's Shooting on Monday
Cam Johnson has been in a bit of a shooting funk as of late, but this stat shows why he's due for a bounceback game tonight.
After a couple of down days, we got back to our winning ways to close out the week last week. After a weekend that had a ton of games around the league, we’ve been gifted a small six-game slate.
With a condensed slate, we’re focusing on just one prop for tonight, and it’s in a game where I’m expecting a fair amount of scoring to take place. We’re locked in on Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets to knock some shots down in a strong matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 15-7-0 (+7.98 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Cameron Johnson 3+ Three Pointers Made (-105)
Our lone prop of the night is looking at Cameron Johnson to knock down a few triples for us.
Johnson has been in a bit of a funk recently, but this matchup is one that he should be able to exploit. Earlier in the year, the two sides combined for 34 triples, with three of those coming from Johnson. Johnson is shooting a hair under 40 percent from the season from downtown, and the only thing that ever really holds him back is when his teammates fail to find him early in the game.
On the year, Johnson has hit this line in 21-of-39 games, and that includes 11 of his last 20. This recent stretch is one that will pass, and this is the perfect matchup to get things rolling again. The pace is expected to be high with a total around 235 and a Warriors’ team that tends to play a smaller brand of basketball.
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is doubtful for tonight’s game, and that will make them lean to a more offensive-minded lineup. Additionally, since Draymond Green returned to the lineup, power forwards have seen their success continue to increase from downtown. On the year, they’re in the middle of the pack against power forward 3-pointers, but, over the last seven games, they’re allowing the ninth-most triples to the position.
