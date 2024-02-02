Best NBA Player Prop Today: Target Dejounte Murray to Stuff Stat Sheet on Friday
Dejounte Murray hasn't been putting up crazy numbers this year, but this one stat shows why he should stuff the stat sheet tonight.
It’s been back-to-back bad days in this column, and there’s no excuse for it. There was things out of our control for the James Harden prop in regards to injuries, but Jalen Suggs just couldn’t knock down a shot.
We simplified things for today to get back to our winning ways.
Despite the big slate, we have just one prop for today due to a lot of games having injury news hanging over their heads. We’re locked in on Dejounte Murray for this one. Murray has been playing great recently, and he’s got a strong matchup tonight.
NBA Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 14-7-0 (+6.94 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Dejounte Murray O10.5 Rebounds & Assists (+104) - 1 Unit FanDuel
We’re targeting the game with the highest total on the board for today’s play. Atlanta Hawks’ guard Dejounte Murray has been playing more like his San Antonio self recently, and I think a strong part of it has had to do with the trade rumors that began swirling around him at the beginning of January. He increased his points and rebounds per game to their season highs for the month of January, and his usage rate was also the highest of any month this year.
Murray has only hit this line in 19 games this year, but he hit in 8-of-14 games in January, including seven of his last eight.
Trae Young missed a handful of games last month, which points to Murray’s increased usage, but Murray and Young shared the floor for five games out of that recent eight-game stretch. Murray cleared the line in 3-of-5 games, and he finished with 10 rebounds and assists despite having 19 potential.
Over their last 30 games, the Phoenix Suns are allowing the eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards, and, on the year, they’re allowing the 11th-most assists to the position.
Murray has been aggressive with these trade rumors swirling, and I don’t see that changing tonight. Phoenix’s roster is different from last year, but Murray hit this mark with ease in both games last year. I think he can keep it rolling tonight.
