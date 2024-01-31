Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for James Harden, Jalen Suggs on Wednesday
James Harden and Jalen Suggs haven't had the highest volume roles on their teams this year, but these two stats show why they should be targeted tonight.
We took a pair of losses on Monday night. One game was a blowout where a player could never get into a rhythm, and the other was a game that was weird from start to finish for both teams. Regardless of that, we’re back for tonight’s 10-game slate.
We have a pair of props I like on this big slate tonight. While there is blowout potential around the Association, I like James Harden and Jalen Suggs in their matchups with a strong chance for them to have big nights.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 14-5-0 (+8.94 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- James Harden (+100) - 1 Unit
- Jalen Suggs (+115) - 1 Unit
James Harden O9.5 Assists (+100)
For our first prop of the night, we’re targeting someone who won us some money a few weeks back that’s got a great matchup on Wednesday night in the form of James Harden of the LA Clippers. Harden hasn’t been scoring as much with LA, but he has been dishing the rock a ton. He’s gone for double-digit assists in four of his last five games, and he’s hit this mark in 10 of his last 15 games overall.
Over his last 15 games, Harden is averaging a healthy 14.4 potential assists per game, and he draws a Washington Wizards’ team that is allowing the second-most assists to point guards over their last 15 games. The lone major worry of this game is that it could turn into a blowout. However, of the six games that Harden has played where the Clippers have won by 20 or more points, he’s had 10 or more assists in four of those six games. When they blow teams out, he plays a big role in getting that done.
Jalen Suggs O1.5 3s (+115) BetMGM
The second prop of the night is targeting a young guard who has a strong matchup in the form of Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic against the San Antonio Spurs. Over his last 15 games, Suggs has hit this mark 10 times, and he’s hit it in 25 out of 43 games overall this season. Of the five games that he’s missed the mark in his most recent stretch, two of them were games where he left early with injury after playing just 13 and four minutes respectively.
The Spurs have won three of their last 10 games and have been hanging around in games better as of late, but they still struggle on the defensive end. Over their last 15 games, they’ve allowed the ninth-most 3s to opposing shooting guards. On the season, they’ve allowed the 11th-most 3s, so they’ve been slipping on that end of late. With teammate Franz Wagner back in the lineup, that should take more heat off of Suggs, and he can capitalize on his opportunities tonight.
