Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Collin Sexton, De'Aaron Fox on Monday
Collin Sexton and De'Aaron Fox haven't had the best season-long numbers, but these sneaky stats show why they have strong matchups tonight.
We’re back in action after several days of rest, but, on the bright side, at least I left off with a winner before the short break. The NBA has been real weird over the last few days, and they decided to reward us with a 12-game slate to try and make up for it.
We have a pair of props that I like tonight. The matchups are strong, and the prices are flying under the radar for Collin Sexton and De’Aaron Fox. With that being the case, we have to take advantage of it while we can.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 14-3-0 (+10.94 units)
NBA Best Player Props Today
- Collin Sexton (+115) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- De’Aaron Fox (+106) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Collin Sexton O1.5 3s (+115) BetMGM
We’re going back to a familiar face from last week for our first prop of the night. Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton has been one of the more consistent players in the NBA over the last month, and I want to keep targeting him while we can.
Sexton has hit this line in 14 of his 24 games as a starter this season, including earlier in the year against the Brooklyn Nets, when he went 3-of-7 from downtown.
The Nets have struggled to contain outside shooters this season. They allow the eighth-most 3s made per game to go with the sixth-best 3-point percentage.
So, not only are teams making a lot of 3s against them, they’re making them at a high clip to go with it. Sexton has hit this mark in eight of his last 10 games, and I think he can keep that going tonight in a strong matchup against the Nets.
De’Aaron Fox O2.5 3s (+106) FanDuel
Our second prop of the night is going back to someone that won us money very early in this column’s history with Sacramento Kings’ guard De’Aaron Fox getting the nod once again.
Fox has been putting up a ton of 3-point attempts this season, and that volume alone has been carrying him through on nights when his accuracy isn’t there.
He’s cleared this line in 23 of his 38 games, and that includes five of his last 10, along with earlier in the season against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies are allowing the 10th-most 3s per game to opposing point guards. They also allow the fifth-best 3-point percentage to their opponents overall. The only thing that you have to worry about in this game is the potential for a blowout.
However, even if things start to get a bit out of hand, it’s a safe bet that Fox is likely scoring a fair bit to induce that blowout. As long as he gets some shots to fall early in the game, we should be cruising easy street on this one.
