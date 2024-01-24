Best NBA Prop Bet for Trail Blazers vs Rockets: Target Malcolm Brogdon's Passing on Wednesday
Malcolm Brogdon's season-long numbers have been somewhat inconsistent, but this one stat shows why he is turning the corner and should be played tonight.
We got back to our winning ways yesterday with Collin Sexton knocking down a pair of triples before the game got too out of hand, and we have an eight-game slate to work with tonight. However, we’re still focusing on lower overall volume with game scripts getting weird ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.
For tonight, I’m locked in on Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers. Since returning to the starting lineup, he’s been playing some impressive ball, and I think he’s in a good spot to keep that up tonight.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 13-3-0 (+9.96 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Malcolm Brogdon O5.5 Assists (-102) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Malcolm Brogdon has been up and down this year due in large part to a constantly changing rotation along with injuries that he’s sustained along the way. However, he’s still been largely consistent when he’s been on the floor.
He’s averaging 5.3 assists per game this year, but, per 36 minutes, he’s averaging 7.0. He’s been this team’s primary creator all year, and he’s taken that to another level recently.
This year, Brogdon has cleared this line in 15 of his 20 games as a starter, and, in two of the games that he came up short, he left early with injuries. In four games since returning to the starting lineup, he’s averaging 13.3 potential assists per game, while no one else on the team is north of 4.5 per game.
During his last stint on the bench, he was at just 5.8 potential assists per game. As long as he’s lined up with the starters, the ball is running through him nearly every time down the floor.
The only major concern with this game is the potential for a blowout. The Trail Blazers played last night, and they pulled a full four quarters against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, Brogdon was the only starter who played more than 33 minutes. The Houston Rockets are coming off of a couple days of rest, but Portland has performed surprisingly well on the second night of back-to-backs this season with a record of 4-3.
As long as Portland can keep this game close, I like Brogdon to get the rock moving in this one.
