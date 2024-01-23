Best NBA Prop Bet for Jazz vs Pelicans: Target Collin Sexton's Shooting on Tuesday
Collin Sexton is shooting below 40 percent from 3-point range for the season, but this one stat shows why he's trending in the right direction tonight.
We came up short last night on Scottie Barnes, but we're still in a great spot this year. Tonight's slate is a smaller one, but there are still a lot of good matchups on the board that can be attacked. That's where we're starting with this one.
We're sticking to our roots of not trying to force too many plays on the smaller slate, and I'm locked in on just Collin Sexton for tonight's five-game board across the association.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 12-3-0 (+9.09 units)
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Collin Sexton O1.5 3s (-115) - 1 Unit DraftKings
We’re targeting Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz tonight in a solid matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Sexton has been thriving recently.
In 21 games since being inserted into the starting lineup, Sexton has hit this lineup in 12 games, including once against the Pelicans in late December. Meanwhile, in the 23 games where he was coming off of the bench, he hit this line just six times.
Overall, Sexton is shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range this season. When he was coming off of the bench, he was shooting just 32.5 percent from downtown, but he’s up over 43 percent during his time as a starter. For whatever reason, Sexton is just able to get into a groove faster with the starters, and he is able to carry that rhythm throughout the rest of the game easier as a result.
On the year, the Pelicans allow the seventh-most triples to opposing shooting guards. In three games against New Orleans this season, Sexton has hit three in every single game. This game has a total just under 240, and I think both of these teams should have no problem scoring. The Jazz have been one of the league’s best teams recently, and I think Sexton can maintain his role in that success with his scoring efficiency.
