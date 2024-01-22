Best NBA Prop Bet for Grizzlies vs Raptors: Target Scottie Barnes' shooting on Monday
Scottie Barnes has been a bit quiet recently, but this one stat shows why he can exploit his matchup on Monday night.
We’ve taken a few days of to regroup and reassess, and it’s time to get back into the swing of things tonight. The NBA gave us some rough nights over the last couple of days, but there is an eight-game slate tonight that should have a couple of games worth watching.
There’s a possibility that I’ll have another play later in the day, but, for now, I’ve focused on just one in the form of Scottie Barnes. He’s been quiet recently, but this matchup can be had.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 12-2-0 (+10.09 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 3s
There’s an eight-game slate tonight, and I may have another prop later in the day. However, for now, I am locked in on Toronto Raptors’ forward Scottie Barnes. The Raptors have been going through a large transition over the last month. They traded away a couple of big assets in the form of O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam for a gluttony of draft picks and developmental players, and they’re clearly working to build this team around Barnes.
Barnes has been in a bit of a shooting slump recently with the team trying to figure out how their new pieces all best fit together. However, on the year, he’s been a relatively high-volume and consistent 3-point shooter. In 43 games, he’s hit this line in 25 of those 43, including against a full-strength Memphis Grizzlies team in early January. That game also came after the Anunoby trade with Ja Morant on the court for Memphis, and Scottie still had an effective night shooting 50 percent from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.
The Grizzlies have struggled this season to stop opposing shooters, and the list of injuries that they’re dealing with is not helping the cause. In addition to Morant, they’re also going to be without Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and Derrick Rose tonight just in the backcourt. The Grizzlies allow the 10th-most made 3s and the fifth-best 3-point percentage this season by opponents. They also allow the second-most 3s to opposing power forwards, which has been Barnes’ spot in the new lineups since the Siakam trade. As long as this game remains relatively close, I like Barnes to have a solid outing in this one.
