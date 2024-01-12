Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Dejounte Murray, Coby White
Coby White's season-long numbers aren't the best, but this sneaky stat shows why he's a must play tonight. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray is in the middle of a hot streak, and he can exploit this one matchup tonight.
Yesterday was a sweaty one with a small slate that featured blowouts galore, but we still managed to cash our lone play of the day with Donovan Mitchell making us wait all game to bring that one home. Today, the slate is back up to 10 games, and that gives us a lot more to choose from thankfully.
With the bigger slate, we had several props to choose from, but I zeroed in on the pairing of Dejounte Murray and Coby White. Both of them have great matchups tonight in games that I think should feature a fair bit of scoring on both sides.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 8-1-0 (+7.38 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Dejounte Murray O23.5 Points (-105)
- Coby White O5.5 Assists (-104)
Dejounte Murray O23.5 Points (-105)
The first prop of the night is coming from the game with the highest total on the slate that has had some impressive scoring outputs in each of the first two meetings. Atlanta Hawks’ guard Dejounte Murray may be on the trading block, and he is boosting his value with his play as of late. He’s put up 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games, and he’s cleared this mark in six of those 10 games, including three straight nights.
The Indiana Pacers allow the second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards, and they’ve given up 28 and 30 points to Murray in two matchups already this season. With point guard Tyrese Haliburton on the shelf, the offense is likely going to be less potent, and that should allow for the Hawks to keep the game close or get a lead. If they’re leading, I expect another strong night from Murray, and I like him a lot in this spot to keep scoring.
Coby White O5.5 Assists (-102) FanDuel
Our second prop of the night is one that I think has been flying a bit under the radar as of late. Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White has continued to score, but, with teammate Zach LaVine back in the lineup, White has been a bit more of a distributor. He’s had five, six, and eight assists in the three games since LaVine returned from injury, and he’s averaging 12.7 potential assists per game over that small stretch.
Over the previous 36 games to start the year, he was averaging just 9.1 potential assists per game. He’s running this Chicago offense, and he’s doing it well. Now, he draws a Golden State Warriors team that gives up the ninth-most points per game, and they’ve allowed more than 130 points in each of their last two games, with opposing point guards getting 10 and eight assists across those two outings.
