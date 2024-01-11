Best NBA Prop Bets for Nets vs. Cavaliers: Target Donovan Mitchell's shooting on Thursday
Donovan Mitchell is shooting his lowest percentage from 3-point range since he was a rookie this season, but this sneaky stat shows why he should be a prime target today.
We had a big 10-game slate last night, and we get just five games to pick from tonight with two of them being primetime nationally televised games. With the smaller slate, we're going to be going with just one prop for today unless something else comes up later on.
The play for today is actually coming from the game that is being played at 2 p.m. EST between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, so be sure to keep that in mind when you’re placing your bet on Donovan Mitchell later today.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 7-1-0 (+6.24 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Donovan Mitchell O3.5 3s (+114) - 1 Unit DraftKings
There may be fewer games on Thursday night, but luckily for us, we can still target Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell on this short slate. Mitchell’s 3-point shooting is down on the year to 35 percent, which is currently the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season.
However, I remain undeterred due to the high volume of shots he’s taking on a nightly basis.
Mitchell averages 8.9 3-point attempts per game, and he’s attempted seven or more triples in all but five of his 27 games.
Teammate Darius Garland remains on the shelf, and that just gives more opportunities for Mitchell to run the offense.
In 11 games without Garland this year, Mitchell has hit this mark in eight out of those 11 games, including three of his last four outings. In 20 career games with the Cavs without Garland, Mitchell has cleared this line in 14 of those 20 games.
The Nets aren’t having the best season. They’re 10th in the Eastern Conference, and they just aren’t quite punching with the teams at the top with their roster.
They give up the third-most 3-pointers per game to opponents, and they allow the most triples to opposing point guards.
In the first matchup between these two teams, they gave up four 3-pointers to Mitchell and another seven to his teammate Max Strus. I think this game has some shootout potential to it if the offenses can start cooking, and we could be in for a big night from Mitchell in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.