Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, James Harden
The season-long numbers say that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and James Harden are having down years, but these matchups have sneaky weaknesses that can be exploited.
After a couple nights of smaller slates, the The Association got a ton of teams up for tonight's action, and we have 10 games to choose from. When that's the case, we can be a bit more aggressive to increase our volume, but we still have to be selective in our process.
Unlike other slates, we've gotten most of our injury news already taken care of, so we were able to get shopping early for props, and I settled in on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and James Harden for this evening's slate.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 5-1-0 (+3.89 units)
NBA Best Player Props Today
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope o1.5 3s (+125) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- James Harden O9.5 Assists (+110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope O1.5 3s (+125) -- BetMGM
Our first prop of the night is going to be one for a team that I’m very familiar with, and you’ll likely see a fair bit of in this column moving forward. Denver Nuggets’ guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continues to be a sharpshooter that fully reaps the rewards of playing alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Over the last two seasons in Denver, KCP is shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range, which is 2.7 percent better than any other stop in his career.
On the year, KCP has hit this in 19 of his 32 games, including four out of his last seven. Over the last two seasons with Denver, he’s hit this line in three out of his four games, including one game with six last year.
The Jazz give up the third-most 3-pointers to opposing shooting guards, and they allow the fourth-most 3-pointers overall to their opponents. KCP doesn’t always have the most volume, but he’s a good enough shooter that this line is very attainable.
James Harden O9.5 Assists (+110) -- BetMGM
Our second prop of the night is another late one. There are two games starting at 10 p.m. or later tonight, and we’re betting on both of those games with LA Clippers’ point guard James Harden getting the look tonight.
Since getting his conditioning up, Harden has been a force for the Clippers when it comes to distributing the ball. He’s only hit this line in 11 games this year, but eight of those 11 have come in the team’s last 13 games. Harden is averaging 14.9 potential assists over his last 15 games, and I think that number might rise more tonight.
The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a frustrating road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Multiple starters fouled out of the game, and some of them played a high number of minutes.
The Raptors allow the 10th-most assists to opposing point guards, and, with center Jakob Poeltl (ankle) on the shelf for the next couple of weeks, their defense is going to take a hit inside.
