Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Jalen Green on Thursday
Jalen Green and Paolo Banchero don't have the best season-long numbers, but this stat shows why they're prime targets for Thursday night.
We've run into some unfortunate losses recently, with Tuesday in particular stinging deep. Despite that, we're back tonight with two great looks to try and bounce back and get back into the rhythm that we had before the All-Star Break.
For tonight, we have two more props that we're targeting for guys that have great matchups. Paolo Banchero and Jalen Green have been flying under the radar recently, but they should be in spots to flourish tonight.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 18-12-0 (+5.67 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- Paolo Banchero O21.5 Points (-105) - 1 Unit
- Jalen Green O1.5 3s (-104) - 1 Unit
Paolo Banchero O21.5 Points (-105)
Our first prop of the night is targeting an Orlando Magic player that we haven’t looked at yet in this column. Banchero has missed the last two games with an illness, but I think that we’ll see him suit up tonight against the Utah Jazz. Banchero has gone under this number in each of the games that he’s played since the All-Star Break, but he had hit this mark in seven of his 10 games before the break.
The Jazz are allowing the most points per game to opposing power forwards over their last 30 games, and that also includes the most 3-pointers per game with 3.25 per game allowed. Earlier this season, Banchero put up 30 against Utah despite taking just 13 field-goal attempts. The Jazz have also changed up their starting lineup with rookie Taylor Hendricks entering the lineup, and Banchero should be able to have a strong game in this one.
Jalen Green O1.5 3s (-104)
Our second play of the night is going back to someone who burned us a while back. Green crushed us back in January, but he has a chance to get back into our good graces tonight. Green is only shooting 30.8 percent from 3-point range this year, but his volume is helping to offset that. He’s averaging 6.5 3-point attempts per game, and he’s attempted five or more in 18 of his last 20 outings. Since the All-Star Break, Green has cleared this line in three of his four games, and he’s using his high volume to carry him through on a nightly basis.
Green’s opponents for the night are the Phoenix Suns, who Green has had some strong games against this year. In two games against the Suns, including one last week Friday, he’s hit three and six 3-pointers against them. The Suns are allowing the ninth-most 3-pointers to opposing shooting guards over their last 30 games, and they seem to content to allow Green to shoot against them. As long as green keeps chucking up shots, I like him at this number for this price.
