Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Trae Young, Bojan Bogdanovic
Trae Young and Bojan Bogdanovic have been a little quiet recently, but this sneaky stat shows why their matchups today must be exploited.
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is rolling out a huge 11-game slate with games starting in the early afternoon and rolling all night long. After a couple of days of smaller slates, we get to take in some basketball action nearly all day.
We've been doing well in this column, and I've picked out my two favorite props of the day. I'm locked in on Trae Young and Bojan Bogdanovic to have some great games in matchups that should see a lot of points up on the scoreboard.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 10-1-0 (+9.31 units)
NBA Best Player Props Today
- Trae Young OVER 10.5 Assists (-115) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Bojan Bogdanovic OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Trae Young OVER 10.5 Assists (-115) BetMGM
Our first prop of the night is going back to a team that we won some money on to close out last week in the form of the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young has embraced his role as the primary distributor this season, and he’s putting up some incredible assist numbers this year.
He’s put up 15 or more assists three different times, and he’s averaging 18.4 potential assists per game, which is second in the NBA to only Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.
On the year, he hit this number in 19 of his 36 contests, and he’s cleared the mark in eight of his last 13 outings overall. The San Antonio Spurs give up the ninth-most assists to opposing point guards, and they allowed 14 to Young in their previous meeting.
Throw in the fact that they allow the fifth-most assists overall, and I like Young to put on a passing clinic in a game that should see a fair bit of scoring on both sides.
Bojan Bogdanovic o2.5 3s (+105) DraftKings
Our second prop of the night is targeting another game with a high projected total between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
Pistons’ forward Bojan Bogdanovic wasn’t around for the first matchup between these two teams, but he’s still one of the best sharpshooters the league has to offer. Bogdanovic is shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range for the second year in a row and the fifth time in his career. In 19 games this season, he’s cleared this line in 10 of those games.
The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA against small forwards, and they allow the second-most 3-pointers to the position.
Bojan is attempting a career-high 7.4 3-point attempts per game, and he’s attempted seven or more shots from downtown in 12 games this year. This game has a projected total over 240 points, and I think these teams can play at a high-enough pace to approach that mark. I like Bogdanovic in this spot.
