Best NBA Player Props Today: Target Franz Wagner's Shooting on Tuesday
Franz Wagner doesn't have the best season-long numbers, but this one stat shows where he can excel.
We finished January on a rough slide, but we’ve gotten things turned around with back-to-back winning days, including a super-easy cash yesterday. Now, we’ve made it to a seven-game slate for tonight with a number of teams on the second night of a back-to-back.
With the smaller slate, we’re focusing on just one prop for tonight. Most of the time, I like to focus on games with a higher total for our over bets, but I’m making an exception for Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner in this one.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 16-7-0 (+8.94 units)
NBA Best Player Prop Today
- Franz Wagner O1.5 3s (-104) - 1 Unit FanDuel
The lone prop for the night is targeting Wagner’s shooting. Since he returned from his injury, he’s been knocking down triples at an impressive clip, even though he’s still not putting up a high volume of attempts.
Over that eight-game stretch, he’s shooting 40 percent from downtown. During the first 34 games of the year, he was shooting just 28.8 percent from downtown, and he’s drug his season-long mark over 31 percent with this recent string of games.
Wagner has hit this mark in seven out of eight games since returning from injury, with the lone exception coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have one of the league’s best defenses.
He’s coming off of a game on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons that saw him knock down four of his seven shots from beyond the arc, and he shot 17-of-25 from the field overall.
In his first game back from injury, Wagner went 2-of-5 against the Miami Heat, who he matches up with tonight.
The Heat have been a tough team to figure out this year due to their constant rotating lineup with all of their injuries.
However, they’ve struggled to stop outside shooters. Over their last seven games, they’ve allowed the most 3-pointers per game to opposing small forwards at 3.8 per game, and I think Wagner can take advantage of that tonight.
