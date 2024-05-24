Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 2 (Trust Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II)
By Peter Dewey
There are plenty of ways to bet on the Western Conference Finals, but my favorite is in the prop market with all the star players we have in the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves series.
Game 1 was a close matchup, with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks pulling off a huge road upset behind 63 points from Doncic and Irving. Naz Reid and Dereck Lively II came through with our props in that game
Here’s how to bet on this game in the prop market:
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
- Luka Doncic OVER 28.5 Points (-108)
- Jaden McDaniels OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
- Dereck Lively II OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+114)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luka Doncic OVER 28.5 Points (-108)
Don’t look now, but Luka Doncic is starting to score the ball at a high rate again.
After several down-scoring games – partially due to knee and ankle injuries – Doncic has scored 29 or more points in three straight games, including a 33-point game in Game 1 of this series.
Luka took 26 shots and 10 shots from beyond the arc in Game 1, and he’s attempted 22 or more shots in two of the last three games.
I’m surprised to see this number this low for Doncic, who we know is going to have a massive usage rate every time he’s on the floor. He’s only played less than 40 minutes twice in 13 playoff games. Bet the OVER for Doncic at this number.
Jaden McDaniels OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Want another Wolves role player to bet in this series?
I’m buying the 3-point shooting of Minnesota’s defensive ace Jaden McDaniels, who has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in three straight games.
McDaniels shot just 33.7 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season, but defenses have been content to leave him open in the playoffs, and he’s made them pay. McDaniels made 6-of-9 shots from 3 in Game 1 – his third straight 20-point game.
Despite only clearing this prop in four games this postseason, McDaniels is shooting 41.5 percent from 3.
If he keeps getting this many looks from downtown, he’s a must-bet to hit multiple shots from 3.
Dereck Lively II OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+114)
Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II continues to put up insane plus/minus numbers, posting a +19 in Game 1 with 11 rebounds.
While he isn’t starting, he’s playing more minutes than Daniel Gafford, recording double-digit boards in three straight games.
I think Lively will play a big role again in Game 2, and he’s surpassed 7.5 rebounds in six games this postseason, including four of his last five matchups.
Trust the young big man to remain a nuisance on the glass on Friday.
