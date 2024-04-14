Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs. Magic: With Playoffs on the Line, It's Dame Time
Expect Lillard to step up in Giannis' absence.
The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Kia Center to take on the Orlando Magic on the last day of the NBA regular season. Just because this is the last game of the season, doesn't mean teams are just going to roll over and call it a year. There are so many playoff implications at play today, which should create some competitive and exciting basketball, translating into lots of valuable plays!
I've got two best bets in this "must-win" game for both sides, and I think the narratives set up a situation where they both smack with ease. Let's break down my best bets and make some money!
Best Prop Bets for Bucks vs Magic:
- Damian Lillard OVER 27.5 Points
- Paolo Banchero OVER 35.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
Damian Lillard OVER 27.5 Points
The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo not only positively affects the opposing team, but it also positively affects his team, and that's with Lillard, who has consistently exceeded this point total in recent games, especially in the absence of Giannis. Specifically, Lillard has hit this mark in 6 of the last 7 games played without Giannis. Furthermore, when Lillard plays 30 minutes or more in Giannis’ absence, he has constantly soared over this line, hitting it in every game.
Lillard’s recent performances against the Magic also support this bet. He has surpassed this line in 3 out of 4 games against them, averaging 31.9 points per game over that span. Just a few days ago, Lillard managed to score 29 points in a game that turned into a blowout, demonstrating his ability to rack up points quickly and effectively, even in limited minutes.
Moreover, the Magic’s defensive vulnerabilities play into Lillard’s strengths. They are currently ranked as allowing the fourth-most points to point guards this season. This defensive shortfall presents Lillard, an elite scoring point guard, with a prime opportunity to exploit these weaknesses and soar over this line.
No Giannis? No problem! I think Lillard thrives in a situation where he is the star, and will have no problem seeing extended minutes on the floor and lots of volume, which should create for another dominant performance.
Paolo Banchero OVER 35.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
The Magic are in a critical position tonight, with a chance to secure either the 5th or 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, with a win, which suggests Banchero will likely see extended minutes, and add that extra sense of motivation. The absence of Antetokounmpo for the Bucks significantly impacts the game, likely reducing the defensive pressure on Banchero, thereby increasing his opportunities to score and assist.
Notably, Banchero had a strong performance in his last home game against the Bucks, achieving 43 PRA. Even in their previous encounter, where he recorded a PRA of 32 and missed the last 4 minutes due to the game being a blowout, he was close to surpassing the line. With the return of Franz Wagner, Banchero’s performance has historically improved, as evidenced by him surpassing the PRA line in 3 out of 4 games against the Bucks with Wagener, averaging a PRA of 41.75 in these games.
Tonight’s matchup is unlikely to be a blowout, which means Banchero should see the volume to soar over this line. The stakes are high, and I’m trusting my guy Banchero to step up and get it done for us tonight!
