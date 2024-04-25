Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Sixers Game 3 (Kyle Lowry Keeps Contributing)
By Reed Wallach
The Sixers are up against it heading back to Philadelphia after losing both games to the Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Philadelphia is set as a favorite in this game, but instead of talking about the point spread let's key in on player props for the likes of Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Kyle Lowry.
Here’s my three favorite player props for Thursday’s pivotal Game 3:
Best Prop Bets for Knicks vs. 76ers
- Jalen Brunson Over 11.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Isaiah Hartenstein Over 7.5 Rebounds
- Kyle Lowry Over 1.5 Made Threes
Jalen Brunson Over 11.5 Rebounds and Assists
From our betting contributor Gage Bradford, he is targeting Brunson’s rebound and assist prop:
During the regular season, Brunson was carrying a healthy 32.5 percent usage rate, and that number has climbed to 36.6 percent so far in the series. In terms of this line, he’s cleared it in both games, and he’s done so with relative ease thus far.
Brunson is averaging 10.5 rebound chances per game to go with 12 potential assists, which gives him a very respectable 22.5 rebound and assist chances per game. During the regular season, Brunson was at 19.4 chances per game after the All-Star Break. He’s been more aggressive on the glass, and that’s what we’re counting on here.
During the regular season against the 76ers, Brunson cleared this line in three of the four meetings between the two teams, and the lone game that he went under was a 36-point blowout win. Philly has brought out the best version of Brunson all season long, and I’m not expecting that to change tonight. Combine that with the high number of minutes that he’s playing every night, and I think we’re getting a great line here.
Isaiah Hartenstein Over 7.5 Rebounds
Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson have split duties on Mitchell Robinson, and it’s reflected with each player averaging 24 minutes through the first two games. In Game 1, Robinson took the lion’s share of duties while in Game 2 it was Hartenstein.
Now, Robinson has a nagging ankle injury that landed him on the injury report (he’s expected to play), so this can make this more of a Hartenstein game.
He has seven and eight rebounds over the last two games, and I believe his workload will be more like Game 2 when he played 30 minutes instead of 18 in Game 1.
The big man is averaging 12.5 rebound chances per game and also has a 73% contested rebound percentage, so if it’s two players going for it, I’m counting on Hartenstein.
Kyle Lowry Over 1.5 Made Threes
Lowry was clearly the third-best player in both games for the 76ers against the Knicks, scoring 26 total points with 10 rebounds and five assists.
The veteran made four threes in Game 1 and two in Game 2, which is where I’m going yet again, over his three-point prop.
He was a 38% shooter in the regular season, and his volume continues to go up as he shoulders more of a load around the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. In this game, the 76ers are favored and expected to win, which means they are likely to play a half-decent offensive game. With the uptick in usage, give me Lowry to keep it rolling.
