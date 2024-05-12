Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 (How to Bet on Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns)
By Peter Dewey
Can road teams improve to 4-0 in the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves series?
I have a pick on a side in this matchup in my NBA Best Bets, but there’s also some angles that you can take in the prop market in what has become a low-scoring, defensive-minded series.
Here’s a look at the top props to bet in the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup:
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 13.5 Rebounds (+100)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)
Nikola Jokic OVER 13.5 Rebounds (+100)
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has dominated the glass in the last two games, grabbing 16 and 14 rebounds in those matchups, and he’s picked up 14 or more boards in six of his eight playoff games this season.
Denver has defended well, allowing 106, 106 and 90 points in three games in this series, a sign that there should be plenty of defensive rebounds to be had.
With the Nuggets desperate to avoid a 3-1 series deficit, I expect Jokic to play big minutes on Sunday, especially if the Denver offense struggles like it did in Games 1 and 2. The Joker averaged 12.4 boards per game in the regular season, so this isn’t a crazy number for him to hit on extended minutes in the playoffs.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)
I’m shocked that this prop for Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is at 1.5 – even with the juice – on Sunday.
So far in this series, Towns has made two, three and four shots from beyond the arc, attempting nearly five shots from 3 per game. He’s cleared this prop in five straight playoff games, dating back to Game 3 against Phoenix.
As long as Towns sees around five attempts, he should be able to clear this prop, especially since he shot 41.6 percent from 3 during the regular season.
