Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Sixers vs. Bucks (Tobias Harris Thrives Without James Harden)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Philadelphia 76ers-Milwaukee Bucks game.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to wager in the prop market for the primetime matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers?
You’ve come to the right place, as I have three props for some of the biggest players in this matchup.
This is the first game of the season for both teams, but Philly won’t have star guard James Harden (personal) who has been away from the team during some of its opening practices.
That opens up value on two different Philly players to have big games on Thursday night.
Sixers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Tobias Harris OVER 14.5 Points
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points
Tobias Harris OVER 14.5 Points
Tobias Harris has been a major beneficiary of James Harden missing games in the past, and he’ll have another chance to do so tonight.
In his last 20 games without Harden, Harris has averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. While his points prop is set at 14.5, I think he’s in a pretty good spot to clear this.
He’s put up at least 15 points in 15 of those 20 games, scoring 20+ points on 12 occasions.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
This is one of my favorite bets of the night, as Maxey should thrive with Harden sidelined for personal reasons. I broke this bet down in today’s NBA Best Bets column:
The young guard has something to prove in a contract year, and he has thrived when Harden has been out of the lineup. Last season, Maxey averaged 24.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 13 games without Harden (34.0 PRA per game).
He cleared this prop in eight of those 13 games, and I expect him to get a heavy dosage of minutes under new head coach Nick Nurse – especially since Philly isn’t extremely deep this season.
Maxey has the ability to push 30 points on any night he’s hot, and he has been a solid passer when Harden sits, posting 5+ assists in 10 of 13 games last season without him.
I expect the offense to run through Maxey and Embiid tonight, and that should be a great sign for him clearing this prop at 30.5.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points
The Sixers don’t really have a great matchup for Giannis, who averaged 31.1 points per game last season.
PJ Tucker can be pesky, but he doesn’t have the size to deal with the two-time MVP. In his four games against Philly last season, Giannis had 21, 25, 34 and 33 points. The first game, a blowout win, was on opening night when he shot just 16 times.
I expect a big role for Giannis tonight with Khris Middleton on a minutes restriction. We may not see his points prop much lower than this all season long. Let’s take advantage while we can.
