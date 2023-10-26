Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Suns vs. Lakers (Austin Reaves, Josh Okogie Undervalued)
By Peter Dewey
There are a pair of primetime matchups on Thursday night in the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Phoenix Suns in the nightcap on TNT.
This should be an interesting game – especially with the Suns dealing with injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal – that could open up some value in the prop market.
Betting on props is easily my favorite way to wager on the NBA, and I have three picks for this game – all on role players – to help us enjoy this primetime matchup and make some scratch while we’re at it.
Suns vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Josh Okogie OVER 8.5 Points
- Austin Reaves OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Rui Hachimura OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
Josh Okogie OVER 8.5 Points
I'm taking a shot on Okogie, who had 17 points in the opener against Golden State because I don’t think Devin Booker or Bradley Beal will play in this game.
That means someone has to score for the Suns, and Okogie averaged 7.3 points per game in just 18.8 minutes per night last season. He seems to have a slightly bigger role this season, and the Suns will need him if both star guards sit out.
Austin Reaves OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
This prop for Reaves is one of my favorites on the night, and I broke down why in today’s editions of my NBA Best Bets:
This prop has actually dropped a point from opening night, and I think that’s a steal with the Suns playing at a fast pace (11th in the NBA) and potentially down two stars. This spells “get right” for the Lakers and Reaves.
Reaves had 26 points, rebounds, and assists against Denver despite shooting poorly (4-for-11 from the field) and attempting just two shots from 3.
The Lakers guard should see a big role in the offense if LeBron James remains limited to around 29-30 minutes per game (according to head coach Darvin Ham), and I expect his scoring to take a jump if he can get to the line a few more times tonight.
Reaves was impressive on the glass (eight boards) and as a passer (four assists) in Game 1. His props for those in Game 2 are 3.5 (rebounds) and 4.5 (assists) respectively.
I expect a bounce-back showing from Reaves in the scoring department tonight. He should clear this number.
Rui Hachimura OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
Rui Hachimura failed to hit a 3-pointer in the Lakers’ season opener, but he took three shots from deep, a positive sign for his usage there.
Rui is a career 34.5 percent shooter from 3, and I expect him to get one to drop from deep in this game. With LeBron James on a minutes limit, Rui could be one of the primary beneficiaries for a jump in minutes.
