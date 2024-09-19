Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 3 (Expect Commanders vs. Bengals to be Low-Scoring Affair)
Coming off a perfect week in-game totals in Week Two of the NFL season, I look to keep it going with these three games in Week 3.
San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams Prediction and Pick
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold and are on the road again, this time in Los Angeles.
Once again San Francisco will be without Christian McCaffrey, leaving a big hole on the offensive side for the 49ers.
But the Rams are 0-2 and have given up 67 points in those two games and I think this is a "get right" game for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco offense.
It's early in the season, but the 49ers are near the top of the league in total offense, with the Rams more middle of the pack, but I expect points will be scored in this one and the total is not an unreasonable one.
Something along the lines of 24-21 or 27-21 will get us to where we need to be in this one.
PICK: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams OVER 44.5 points
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills Prediction and Pick
Early in the season, it looks as if Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense has regressed as the Jags are 22nd in yards and 27th in points during an 0-2 start.
The Bills, meanwhile are third in points, but just 21st in yards, making the most of their opportunities to score.
Jacksonville plays to a slower pace and has trouble scoring no matter how well they move the ball between the twenties.
I see this ending up around 24-17, with the Jags falling to 0-3.
PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills UNDER 45.5 points
Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction and Pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to another slow start and I look for them to take it out on the Washington Commanders on Monday.
For the fifth time in six seasons, the Bengals are 0-2, but there's hope ahead with Washington and Carolina ahead on the schedule.
The Commanders won against the Giants last week despite not scoring a touchdown and giving up three. Yes, that happened.
This game plays into a wider strategy of betting against rookie quarterbacks, especially early in the season on the road.
Caleb Williams will likely grow into a star in the league, but there is much to learn between now and then.
There will be highlight reel plays, but there'll also be plenty of plays that Williams will want a do-over on.
Cincinnati is fighting for their playoff lives, but the Commanders don't score enough to reach the number.
PICK: Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals UNDER 47
