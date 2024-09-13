Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 2 (Prediction for Cowboys vs Saints and More)
Week two of the NFL season is upon us and after a lackluster opening week we have additional data points to refine the process.
Still, one week of data leaves a lot to be desired, but we can use historical trends to point us in the right direction when we're presented with conflicting information.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Total Prediction
Dallas tends to score in bunches at home, leading the league in this category last season and the Saints totaled a whopping 47 against the lowly Panthers in last week's opener.
But the Cowboys aren't the Panthers and the Saints are on the road this week, so points will be much more difficult to come by as a result.
Originally, I was looking at the over in this one, as I think the Cowboys are going to score at least 27 on New Orleans, but the total moving from 45.5 to 47 has given me pause.
New Orleans is generally an under team, as 11 of their last 14 road games have fallen short of the total and 13 of their last 20, no matter where played.
The deciding factor for me was Dallas at home - the Cowboys score and pile on when they have the lead and that's what will happen in this one.
PICK: New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys OVER 47 points
Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game Total Prediction
Jacksonville got off to such a great start last week before it all fell apart and they were shut out by the Miami Dolphins in the second half.
The Browns, meanwhile, were blasted by the Cowboys and Deshaun Watson looked like a 230 million dollar mistake.
The Browns offense was much better on the road in 2023, but a lot of that was under Joe Flacco and I just don't see the same thing happening with Watson at the helm and that's the biggest part of this handicap.
I picture this as a 20-17 type game.
PICK: Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars UNDER 41.5 points
Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans Game Total Prediction
I went under on the Texans and Colts last week and took an L, but I'm going back to it this week, namely because the Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown last week and they won't get lucky two consecutive weeks.
This total has dropped half a point since I've been tracking, so I'm not the only one thinking that way.
C.J. Stroud and the Texans will get theirs, but Caleb Williams and the Bears will struggle against an underrated Texans defense.
Chicago will score an offensive touchdown, but settle for field goals often enough for this to hit the under.
I wouldn't go any lower than the current number, but feel comfortable here.
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans UNDER 45.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
