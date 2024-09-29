Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs Cardinals in NFL Week 4 (Target Marvin Harrison Jr.)
Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us and we’re going to head to the desert for a matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals.
The Commanders are the talk of the NFL after a sensational performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, improving to 2-1 on the young season. The Cardinals are playing their third straight home game and are looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Detroit Lions, dropping their record to 1-2.
The Cardinals have opened as a 3.5-point favorite and the total has been sitting at 49.5, the highest total on the board for week 4. Many bettors and analysts are predicting a high-scoring affair, but my focus will be on a handful of player props for Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs Cardinals in NFL Week 4
- Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime Touchdown
- Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards
- Marvin Harrison Jr. 100+ Receiving Yards
- Marvin Harrison Jr. 125+ Receiving Yards
Big Day Incoming for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Last week I covered how Ja’Marr Chase was going to exploit a vulnerable Commanders’ secondary and provide bettors an opportunity for great value. In case you missed Monday night, we cashed three out of the four plays and made a significant profit.
I am not going to go into great detail again about how poorly the Commanders’ secondary has played this season, just know that they’re allowing 255.7 passing yards per game, which is second worst in the NFL, and they’ve allowed nine passing touchdowns this season, which is the most in the NFL.
As for Harrison Jr.; after a quiet debut in Buffalo, he exploded for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams, and last week put up a respectable 64 yards and one score against the Lions.
What I loved the most about the Lions game is that Harrison Jr. was targeted 11 times by Kyler Murray. Now while he only caught five of those passes, he faced several double teams against a much-improved Lions’ secondary, but the increase in targets shows that he is the focal point of the Cardinals' offense.
Unlike the Lions, the Commanders’ secondary has not improved at all since last season and I don’t expect the turnaround to start this week.
The Commanders will be playing their second straight road game, and the combination of a short week and traveling to the west coast to face a team that features a dual-threat quarterback and a legitimate top receiver has the makings of another disastrous performance for the Commanders’ secondary and another great day for bettors.
