Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football
The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers will meet in the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football.
In this piece, we're talking prop bets. It's the only game for us to watch on Thursday night, so we might as well sprinkle on a few prop bets and have some fun. I have three that I like for the game.
Now, let's dive into some prop bets for Thursday Night Football.
Giants vs. 49ers prop bets
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 77.5 rushing yards (-135)
- Daniel Jones OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-129)
- Nick Bosa OVER 1 sack (+100)
Christian McCaffrey OVER 77.5 rushing yards (-135)
The Giants have struggled to stop the run this season. Heading into Thursday night, they're 25th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.6 yards per rush. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey has already racked up an astounding 268 rushing yards, averaging 6.4 yards per rush.
I'd be shocked if the Giants are able to keep him in check on Thursday. I think he soars past his rushing total of 77.5 yards.
Daniel Jones OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-129)
A big part of the Giants' Week 2 comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, was Daniel Jones' legs. He started to pick up yards on his own, and it led to them completing the improbable victory after being down 20-0.
He already has 102 rushing yards on the season, and with Saquon Barkley now out of the lineup, the Giants by call even more designed quarterback runs.
I'll take the OVER on his rushing total of 37.5.
Nick Bosa OVER 1 sack (+100)
Nick Bosa has had a quiet start to his season. He has only made a combined four tackles and he has yet to record a sack.
I think that changes on Thursday night against a bad Giants offensive line. Daniel Jones has been sacks 10 times already this season, and I'd be shocked if he doesn't get sacked a few more times again on Thursday.
I think Bosa gets on the board with a sack in this one and I love the odds for him to record at least 1.5 sacks at +100.
