Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 3
How does Andy Dalton impact the player prop market for the Panthers?
By Reed Wallach
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is set to miss the Week 3 matchup between the Panthers and the Seahawks with an ankle injury, opening the door for Andy Dalton to make his first start of the season. How does that impact the player prop market for this NFC showdown?
Dalton brings a veteran presence to the Panthers offense that has struggled through two games. Can the new Panthers' quarterback unlock promising rookie Jonathan Mingo? We'll discuss that and why D.K. Metcalf is in line for a massive game against the Panthers leaky defense.
Here are my three favorite prop bets for Panthers vs. Seahawks:
Best Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Seahawks
- Jonathan Mingo OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards
- D.K. Metcalf OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba UNDER 3.5 Receptions
Jonathan Mingo OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
The Panthers passing game has struggled through two weeks as Young hasn't been able to move the ball downfield, but Dalton should jumpstart the passing game in the short term. I'll target the Ole Miss rookie as a receiver due for an uptick in production.
After drawing rave reviews out of training camp, Mingo has been on the field more than any receiver on the Panthers, 94% in Week 1 and 98% in Week 2. He also has been targeted plenty, receiving eight targets on Monday Night Football against the Saints and five against the Falcons in Week 1.
With a more proven passer, I think Mingo has a breakthrough outing.
D.K. Metcalf OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
The Seahawks have an edge in the passing game as I don't trust the Panthers secondary to hold up against its first above average offense. The Falcons are a run-first team that didn't need to pass to keep the Panthers at arm's length and the Saints lightly tested Carolina's secondary, but found positive returns as the likes of Chris Olave had six catches for 85 yards.
Now, the Panthers travel to take on the Seahawks pass-happy offense that has been on a tear to start the year. Lining up outside, I expect Metcalf to have a big outing, similar to Olave's production in Week 2.
Metcalf has at least five targets in both games this season, clearing this mark in Week 2. Dating back to last season, Metcalf cleared this number in eight regular season games, so while this feels like a median outcome, I believe the pass catcher is in line for a better than expected outing against a lightly tested Panthers back seven.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba UNDER 3.5 Receiving Yards
After having wrist surgery in the preseason, we haven't seen the first round pick on the field as much as expected this season, playing 59% of snaps in Week 1 and 56% in Week 2. While he has gotten 11 total targets through two weeks, I'm going to go under on this mark.
Metcalf and Tyler Lockett still dominate the target share and usage and there's still a ramp up period for the rookie. I need to see more production before I start buying Smith-Njigba in the player prop market.
