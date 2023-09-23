Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football
Trust Kenny Pickett on Sunday Night Football
By Reed Wallach
The Steelers were able to win on Monday Night Football behind its defense, but should you count on the team's offense to show out to get a win on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the Raiders?
Kenny Pickett and the offense is still trying to get in gear this season, but has it been a product of the opposing defense that has kept this team in check? I believe Pickett and Jaylen Warren can get going in Week 3 while the Steelers defense puts together a stout effort againt Josh Jacobs.
Here are my three favorite prop plays for Steelers vs. Raiders:
Best Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Raiders
- Kenny Pickett OVER 20.5 Completions
- Jaylen Warren OVER 2.5 Receptions
- Josh Jacobs UNDER
Kenny Pickett OVER 20.5 Completions
It's been a rough start to the season for Pickett, but he's also gone up against the 49ers and Browns defenses, two of the best in the NFL.
Pickett had 46 pass attempts against the 49ers in a mostly negative game script. While I don't think we see that type of volume against the Raiders, he tallied 30 pass attempts in a competitive game that included losing two drives due to defensive touchdowns against the Browns on MNF. I think 30 makes sense as a median outcome for the second year signal caller.
Pickett only completed 15 passes in the win, but I believe this is a great get-right spot for the Steelers offense and offensive coordinator Matt Canada schemes up high percentage passes for his quarterback to find a rhythm.
Jaylen Warren OVER 2.5 Receptions
Warren is the pass-catching threat out of the Steelers backfield and continues to eat away at Najee Harris' role as the team's bellcow running back. Warren has been on the field for 41% of running back snaps this season and has emerged as Pickett's safety valve in the passing game.
He has had six targets in each game and gone over this number both times. I'm not counting on yards because I question how vertical this Steelers passing game can get, but the volume will be there.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 71.5 Rushing Yards
The Steelers may have been gashed by the 49ers on the ground (arguably the best rushing offense in football) and allowed a few chunk runs to the likes of Jerome Ford of the Browns, but the Raiders don't bolster a formidable ground game.
Jacobs missed nearly all of training camp due to a contract holdout, and doesn't look to be at his best. He had -2 yards on nine carries against the Bills in a blowout loss, but even in the team's Week 1 win was limited, rushing for only 48 yards on 19 carries.
The Raiders RB is being priced like last season when he ran for 1,653 yards, continue to take advantage by going UNDER.
