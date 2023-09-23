Best NFL Same-Game Parlay for Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football
How to construct a boosted odds bet on the Steelers on SNF
By Reed Wallach
The Steelers and Raiders meet on Sunday Night Football in a battle of two teams trying to get going on offense.
Both teams are 1-1 on the year, but haven't shown out on offense just yet. While both teams have talent on that side of the ball, I believe we are going to see a bit of a rockfight in the primetime showdown between Pittsburgh and Las Vegas. Here's how I'm going to try and profit on it with a same-game parlay that pays out +535!
Steelers vs. Raiders Same-Game Parlay
- First Half UNDER 20.5
- Raiders Team Total UNDER 22.5
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 73.5 Rushing Yards
- Steelers -2.5 Alternate Spread
First Half UNDER 20.5
I'm bullish on this Steelers defense. The team racked up two defensive touchdowns against the Browns after getting gashed by the 49ers in Week 1, but this Raiders offense isn't San Francisco.
The Bills defense swarmed Jimmy Garoppolo and racked up two sacks while generating three turnovers in Week 2 and while the Steelers may get set up with some short fields, I'm not sure the offense is equipped to take advantage as the team lacks the vertical passing game right now.
I think we see a buttoned up start to this one, with both teams struggling to establish the run and punting the ball back and forth.
After going over in the first half of both games, I think we see the Raiders offense fail to get any traction against the best defense they have seen so far this season while the Steelers continue to look for consistency on offense.
Raiders Team Total UNDER 22.5
Following my thoughts from above, I don't trust this Raiders offense. Garoppolo has engineered a total of 27 points through two games and now will face a loaded defense that is fresh off a dominant performance against a division rival.
Sure, this is Las Vegas' home opener, but I'm not expecting fireworks whatsoever and am most bullish on the Raiders' inability to score, especially considering Jimmy G has three interceptions through two games.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 71.5 Rushing Yards
From my player prop breakdown, which you can read in full here:
The Steelers may have been gashed by the 49ers on the ground (arguably the best rushing offense in football) and allowed a few chunk runs to the likes of Jerome Ford of the Browns, but the Raiders don't bolster a formidable ground game.
Jacobs missed nearly all of training camp due to a contract holdout, and doesn't look to be at his best. He had -2 yards on nine carries against the Bills in a blowout loss, but even in the team's Week 1 win was limited, rushing for only 48 yards on 19 carries.
The Raiders RB is being priced like last season when he ran for 1,653 yards, continue to take advantage by going UNDER.
Steelers Alternate Spread -2.5
Noticing a trend? I like the Steelers in the game and think they are the superior team that can overwhelm this Raiders team.
Pittsburgh has had a tough start to the year with a difficult schedule, but this team has edges on both sides of the ball as the Raiders proved it can't compete with playoff hungry teams by getting smoked by the Bills last weekend.
The Steelers offense has been underwhelming to start the year after an encouraging preseason, but I believe the team gets on track against a lackluster Raiders defense that hasn't recorded a sack yet.
