Last five weeks for Jordan Love:



106.3 passer rating

78.2 adjusted completion % (6th in NFL)

89.9 @PFF passing grade (4th in NFL)

11 TD / 2 INT

49.8% success rate (6th in NFL)

+0.273 Adj. EPA/play (4th in NFL)

13 Big Time Throws (T3 in NFL)

69 1st downs created (3rd in NFL) pic.twitter.com/NsbQtBmsQZ