Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Monday Night Football Doubleheader
The NFL provides an early Christmas present with Monday Night Football doubleheader.
It's that time of year when we can't seem to get enough football, and the NFL has decided to fill the void in our lives with a Monday Night Football doubleheader with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers facing the New York Giants.
These games offer a couple of opportunities for bettors to consider when looking for different angles to place wagers on.
Tonight, we're focusing on a team total bet for each game!
Titans vs. Dolphins Team Total Prediction
Most NFL fans are aware of the explosive nature of the Dolphins offense.
Tua Tagovailoa is completing over 70 percent of his passes, Tyreek Hill has almost 1,500 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns, plus the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane has been electric so far this season.
This looks too easy, right? It never is in the NFL and perhaps the injury report gives us a clue as to why.
Hill, Mostert and Achane are listed on the latest Dolphins injury report, with Hill and Mostert being listed as limited in practice participation on Saturday.
I'm not too concerned with any of those injuries as this is the time of year when the injury list is long with bumps and bruises that come from double-digit NFL games and none appear to be major.
The Titans' middle-of-the-league defense is going to struggle to contain this electric Miami offensive unit and with the game in the Dolphins' home stadium, where the team averages almost 39 points per contest, look for a show in primetime.
Also in our favor, the number is on the right side of the key number of 31, making this a full go for me.
Pick: Dolphins OVER 30.5 points
Packers vs. Giants Team Total Prediction
I detailed the major reasons for this pick previously and feel even better about it today, as the Packers team total has gone down by a full point.
The Giants offense has improved a bit of late, but this is a unit that is averaging a staggering 7.4 points per game at home, which should lead to short fields and easy points for one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league in Jordan Love.
Ultimately the reduction from a total of 22.5 to 21.5 for the Packers may be eye candy because of the dead number, but with the non-traditional scores that litter the NFL these days, we'll take every point we can get.
Pick: Packers OVER 21.5 points
