Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 13 (Bet on San Fran's Offense)
Breaking down the best NFL team total bets to make in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
It's hard to believe it's already Week 13 of the NFL season, but here we are.
While we know plenty about these teams from the first 12 weeks, this is the time of year when rest and injuries can play a key role in not just the outcome of games, but in team totals.
There are some juicy numbers on both sides of the ledger this week as we head into the final stretch of the NFL regular season.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Team Total Prediction
We'll start out on Thursday Night Football where both teams are actually on normal rest having played on Thanksgiving, but the Dallas Cowboys are in the friendly confines of Jerry World for this one.
More to the point is Geno Smith, coming off injury and a raging debate of whether he's actually healthy or not. Add in the fact that Kenneth Walker is doubtful for the game, and it makes it even worse for the the Seattle offense.
Dallas is a different team at home, allowing only 12 points per game this season on its home turf and the Cowboys defense will take advantage of a banged-up Seattle offense all evening.
Pick: Seahawks UNDER 18.5 points
Chargers vs. Patriots Team Total Prediction
This New England Patriots offense is something to behold, and I don't mean that in a good way. In 11 games, New England has scored seven points or less four times, including a total of 13 in the last two weeks. Simply putrid.
I'm not in the habit of betting on one of the worst defenses in the league, and the Los Angeles Chargers are giving up 23.5 points per game, so this is a leap of faith and more of a play against the Patriots offense as opposed to on the Chargers defense.
New England could very well hit 17, but it hasn't gone over 17.5 in its last four games, and I'm betting that streak hits five.
Pick: Patriots UNDER 17.5 points
Broncos vs. Texans Team Total Prediction
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have been one of the best stories of the NFL this season and the Texans find themselves on the cusp of playoff contention.
The Texans could very well win this game as they have the home-field advantage, but as the Jacksonville Jaguars proved last week, the Houston defense can be had in NRG Stadium.
Denver has exceeded this number four of the last five weeks, and had 21 in the other. The team is also in the hunt for the playoffs with the winner of this game gaining a huge advantage.
I also wouldn't be surprised if this one ended up in overtime as three of the last four Texans games ended within three points or less.
Pick: Broncos OVER 22.5 points
Dolphins vs. Commanders Team Total Prediction
This game features the best offense in the league against a team that's given 105 points in a three-game losing streak. I'll take that.
The Washington Commanders are at home and there's always a chance the game script leads the Dolphins to be conservative, but Miami has hit 31 or more points six times in 11 games.
Washington, on the other hand, has allowed a league-worst 29.2 points per contest and there's no reason to think it'll get any better as it plays out the string.
Pick: Dolphins OVER 29.5 points
49ers vs. Eagles Team Total Prediction
With the Eagles gaudy 10-1 record you may be surprised to find out they're in the bottom half of the league in yards and points allowed per game.
Meanwhile, the 49ers allow the fewest points and fifth-fewest yards per game in the league, with an offense that is third in yards per game and fourth in points.
I understand why some feel Philadelphia is undervalued, but am I crazy to think San Francisco is the better team even on the road?
The Eagles could pull this one out in the City of Brotherly love, but they're going to have to outscore the 49ers to do it.
Pick: 49ers OVER 24.5 points
